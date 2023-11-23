Southwest Anthony Henday Drive construction update coming Friday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

At long last, construction work to expand the southwest portion of Anthony Henday Drive is wrapping up.

In recent weeks, work has appeared to be winding down at the bridge over the North Saskatchewan River, where railings were recently installed and the third lane open on the eastbound span.

For weeks, Alberta Transportation has been telling Global News work on the bridge would be complete this fall, and on Friday the minister is set share “good news” at a media availability about the expansion project.

Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen will be joined by the city councillor for the area, Tim Cartmell, as well as officials from the Edmonton Metropolitan Region Board and Edmonton Global.

That 1:30 p.m. news conference will be livestreamed at the top of this story.

For three years, drivers have endured extensive construction on the busy stretch of the city’s ring road.

Construction has been ongoing since 2020 to widen each bridge deck over the North Saskatchewan River from two to three lanes of traffic, as part of the overall much-needed widening of the southwest leg.

The project is a year behind schedule. Back in the summer, the province said the entire southwest Henday widening project — from Gateway Boulevard to Whitemud Drive — was on track to be complete by September. That timeline later changed to ‘this fall.’

The Henday was originally designed to meet traffic capacity requirements through 2020 with a plan to accommodate up to 40,000 vehicles per day.

The entire ring road took 26 years to build, and as it grew, so too did the surrounding neighbourhoods.

That initial capacity in southwest Edmonton was surpassed in 2009 and by 2020, traffic volumes averaged 80,000 vehicles per day, according to Carmacks.

Work to expand an 18-kilometre stretch between Calgary Trail and Whitemud Drive began in 2020.

Adding an extra lane in each direction is expected to accommodate up to 120,000 vehicles per day.

This story will be updated Friday afternoon with the latest details. More to come…