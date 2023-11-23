Sask. blocks motion to launch provincial auditor investigation into Sunrise Motel dealings

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has blocked a motion to launch a provincial auditor investigation into the Ministry of Social Services policy on hotel stays.

The motion made by NDP social services opposition critic Meara Conway on Thursday, if passed, would have requested the assembly invite the provincial auditor to perform a special assignment investigation. The move comes after the Sask. NDP learned that a social assistance client was staying at the Sunrise Motel, owned by Sask. Party MLA Gary Grewal, had come forward to say the motel rates increased for a time in October.

“Saskatchewan people expect basic transparency and accountability when it comes to public funds,” Conway said in a release. “It’s a bad look when taxpayers are billed two hundred bucks for a motel off the Ring Road that’s owned by a government MLA. It’s even more concerning when the government acts like there is something to hide and blocks the investigation.”

According to a release, Minister of Social Services Gene Makowski has admitted the Moe government paid $172,000 to the Sunrise Motel last year.

“The auditor can look into any government operations that they choose, and we support the work that the auditor does,” Moe said. “Mr. Grewal, when he is back from the passing of his brother, I believe he has already arranged to sit down with the conflict-of-interest commissioner.”

The motion for a provincial auditor investigation aims to look at the Saskatchewan’s social services policies, expenditures and procedures regarding public management of funds for clients when it comes to paying for their hotel/motel stays.