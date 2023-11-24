Menu

Canada

WATCH: Agribition attractions and activities in the Queen City

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 24, 2023 9:12 am
Agribition attractions and activities in the Queen City
Agribition is the largest livestock show in the country which generates crowds from across Canada and around the world.
Agribition is the largest livestock show in the country which generates crowds from across Canada and around the world.

Every year, held on the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) grounds, Agribition features more than cattle and rodeos.

Global Regina’s photojournalist Dave Parsons captured the sights and sounds of Agribition.

