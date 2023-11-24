WATCH: Agribition attractions and activities in the Queen City

Agribition is the largest livestock show in the country which generates crowds from across Canada and around the world.
Every year, held on the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) grounds, Agribition features more than cattle and rodeos.
Trending Now
Global Regina’s photojournalist Dave Parsons captured the sights and sounds of Agribition.
More on Canada
- An Ontario town struggled for years with illegal trucking. Did the fight just turn deadly?
- ‘Barely’ surviving: A stay-at-home dad and his family’s financial struggles in Ontario
- TD doubles forecast for housing price drop amid ‘sudden surge in supply’
- Majority of Canadians want ‘neutral’ or no role in Israel-Hamas conflict: Ipsos
Comments