Winnipeg police search for missing woman

The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a missing woman.
47-year-old Hao “Helen” Luo was last seen in the area of Des Meurons Street and Pilgrim Avenue in the evening of Nov. 21.
Officials describe her as five-foot three-inches tall, with an average build, black shoulder length hair, and brown eyes with glasses. She was last seen wearing a yellow jacket, a beige sweater, dark jeans, black shoes, and a black toque.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 986-6250.
