Crime

Winnipeg police search for missing woman

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted November 23, 2023 3:26 pm
Winnipeg police View image in full screen
FILE - A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. THE CANADIAN PRESS / David Lipnowski
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a missing woman.

47-year-old Hao “Helen” Luo was last seen in the area of Des Meurons Street and Pilgrim Avenue in the evening of Nov. 21.

Hao “Helen” Luo, 47, was last seen in Winnipeg on Nov. 21, 2023. Police say she was wearing a yellow jacket, a beige sweater, dark jeans, black shoes, and a black toque. Courtesy Winnipeg Police Service

Officials describe her as five-foot three-inches tall, with an average build, black shoulder length hair, and brown eyes with glasses. She was last seen wearing a yellow jacket, a beige sweater, dark jeans, black shoes, and a black toque.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 986-6250.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

