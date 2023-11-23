Menu

Canada

First phase of TransLink’s mega expansion plan approved by mayors’ council

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 23, 2023 1:04 pm
Click to play video: 'TransLink unveils three Bus Rapid Transit corridors'
TransLink unveils three Bus Rapid Transit corridors
TransLink and the Mayors' Council have rolled out plans for the region's first three Bus Rapid Transit lines, which could be up and running by 2027. Travis Prasad reports.
The massive first phase of TransLink’s Access for Everyone plan has been approved by the TransLink Mayors’ Council on Thursday.

The council will be sending a submission to the federal minister of finance calling for Canada to join the region and the province in developing a funding model.

“(Thursday) the Mayors’ Council has agreed on a plan for the new and expanded transit services we will need to accommodate population growth and put affordable housing within reach for everyone in our communities,” said Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West, TransLink Mayors’ Council’s chair.

“Transit-oriented development is a key component of the province’s and region’s plan to respond to the housing affordability crisis, but without federal financial support and a sustainable funding model to help deliver additional transit into the future, we won’t be successful.”

In the submission ahead of the 2024-25 federal budget, the council is asking the government of Canada to support the creation of three new rapid bus lines, commit new capital funding for the Permanent Transit Fund and join the working group between B.C. and TransLink to assist in developing a new transit funding model.

The council said Metro Vancouver’s transit services are “essentially frozen” at 2019 levels, even though the region’s population has grown by nearly 200,000 people since 2019.

Click to play video: 'Transit-oriented development law raises demoviction concerns'
Transit-oriented development law raises demoviction concerns

“The Access for Everyone plan is designed to deliver new rapid transit routes and additional bus service to support growth, affordability and climate action, with benefits for everyone in the region,” the council said in a release.

The three rapid bus lines the mayors’ council is asking Canada help for are:

  • Park Royal (North Shore) to Metrotown (Burnaby) vis Phibbs Exchange and Willingdon Avenue
  • Langley to Maple Ridge along 200 Avenue, the Golden Ears Bridge and Lougheed Highway
  • Surrey to White Rock along King George Boulevard
Trending Now

The capital funds that are requested for the Permanent Transit Fund will be used for a number of large-scale upgrades for TransLink, such as expanding TransLink’s bus fleet ($375 million), adding bus depot capacity ($1.4 billion), and transportation and road safety projects ($70 million).

“Time is running out. For TransLink to reduce overcrowding as soon as possible, and enable the substantial service expansion we need in the coming years, we must have both federal and provincial funding commitments for this first phase of Access for Everyone, no later than mid-2024,” West said.

The entire Access for Everyone plan can be read online.

Global News has reached out to the Canadian government for comment.

Click to play video: 'TransLink says it’s ready for winter weather'
TransLink says it’s ready for winter weather
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

