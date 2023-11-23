Sex assault charges against Manitoba high school teacher stayed, court says

Send this page to someone via email

A former Manitoba high school teacher and coach has had sex assault charges stayed after the Crown decided a conviction was no longer likely.

David Bueti originally faced five counts of sexual assault and three counts of interference.

RCMP said six female students at a high school southeast of Winnipeg came forward earlier this year to say they had been assaulted.

Some of the charges were stayed earlier this year and the rest were stayed this week.