Crime

Sex assault charges against Manitoba high school teacher stayed, court says

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 23, 2023 1:00 pm
People enter the Law Courts in Winnipeg on Feb. 5, 2018. The Crown has stayed sex assault charges against a former Manitoba high school teacher and coach. View image in full screen
People enter the Law Courts in Winnipeg on Feb. 5, 2018. The Crown has stayed sex assault charges against a former Manitoba high school teacher and coach. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
A former Manitoba high school teacher and coach has had sex assault charges stayed after the Crown decided a conviction was no longer likely.

David Bueti originally faced five counts of sexual assault and three counts of interference.

RCMP said six female students at a high school southeast of Winnipeg came forward earlier this year to say they had been assaulted.

Some of the charges were stayed earlier this year and the rest were stayed this week.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

