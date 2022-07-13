Menu

Crime

Manitoba teacher arrested over alleged sexual offences: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 10:58 am
Click to play video: ''
A teacher from southern Manitoba has been arrested over alleged sexual offences, police say.

A teacher from southern Manitoba has been arrested over alleged sexual offences, police say.

RCMP have not released the teacher’s name, or said what school he is from. Police have also not released details of the alleged offences.

Investigators are expected to release more information at a Wednesday morning press conference.

Sergeant Morgan Page from the Manitoba RCMP is scheduled to speak to media at 10 a.m.

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

More to come.

