Manitoba teacher arrested over alleged sexual offences: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A teacher from southern Manitoba has been arrested over alleged sexual offences, police say.

RCMP have not released the teacher’s name, or said what school he is from. Police have also not released details of the alleged offences.

Investigators are expected to release more information at a Wednesday morning press conference.

Sergeant Morgan Page from the Manitoba RCMP is scheduled to speak to media at 10 a.m.

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

More to come.

0:32 Winnipeg high school football coach accused of sex offences faces eight more charges Winnipeg high school football coach accused of sex offences faces eight more charges – Apr 29, 2022