4 arrested after drugs, cash seized at Bobcaygeon home: Kawartha Lakes OPP

Four people face charges after drugs and cash were seized from a residence in Bobcaygeon, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, an investigation led to a controlled drugs and substances search warrant being executed around 5:45 a.m. at a residence on Need Street. Investigators say they found and seized 16 grams of crack cocaine, a quantity of Percocet pills, and more than $2,000 in cash.

Four people were arrested.

Three Bobcaygeon men, ages 35, 59 and 65, and a 31-year-old man from Markham, Ont., were each charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The 65-year-old man and the Markham man were also charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance (Percocet). A breach of probation charge was also issued against the 65-year-old man.

OPP say three of the men were held in custody for a bail hearing in Lindsay and were later released. All four men are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 14.

The investigation involved the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP’s community street crime unit and emergency response team and the OPP’s Central Region tactics and rescue unit.