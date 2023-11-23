Images released of pickup truck involved in Caledon homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police have released images of a pickup truck that investigators are connecting with a homicide in Caledon earlier this week in which a man was killed and two women were injured.

OPP’s Caledon detachment said a fatal shooting happened near the Brampton-Caledon border at a home on Mayfield Road just before midnight on Nov. 20

A 57-year-old man from Caledon was killed in the shooting, police said, although they would not release the victim’s name.

Two women were also seriously injured in the shooting. Police said on Thursday they both remain in hospital in critical condition.

“It is believed that multiple individuals were involved in the incident,” police said. “One was last seen entering a black pick-up truck, which then travelled westbound on Mayfield Road.”

Images of the truck were released by police on Thursday morning.

Images released of a black pickup truck wanted in connection with a Caledon homicide on Nov. 20.

Police also said investigators now believe the same truck was later involved in a vehicle fire on Olde Baseline Road and Creditview Road.

Investigators are asking anyone with dash cam footage of both areas between the hours of 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. to contact police.

Global News has confirmed the address where the shooting took place on Mayfield Road has been linked to illegal trucking.

In January, the Town of Caledon celebrated a ruling from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice that found two companies were using the land “contrary to the town’s zoning and fill bylaws.”

One local resident, Fatima Faruq Ahmad, recently told Caledon council it had been a “relentless” fight to try to remove trucks from the land. She said the trucking operation was both a noise and a health concern, with debris and dust from the site.

An Ontario court ordered the company to remove the truck depot operating on the land and also take away its equipment.

The court order came after Caledon began an investigation in June 2020 looking into noise, debris and property misuse complaints.

One neighbour told Global News that trucks park on the land.

Police have not said if there are any indications the shooting is linked to the trucking operations at the address.

— with files from Catherine McDonald and Isaac Callan