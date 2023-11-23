Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Geotechnical assessment completed as crews work to protect Penticton homes from slide

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 23, 2023 11:33 am
Twenty-five units in the Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park were ordered evacuated Tuesday and a state of local emergency was declared when city officials spotted a large and potentially unstable boulder on the hillside above the south Okanagan homes. View image in full screen
Twenty-five units in the Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park were ordered evacuated Tuesday and a state of local emergency was declared when city officials spotted a large and potentially unstable boulder on the hillside above the south Okanagan homes. City of Penticton
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents of a mobile home park in Penticton, B.C., must wait another day to learn when they might be allowed to return to their homes.

Twenty-five units in the Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park were ordered evacuated Tuesday and a state of local emergency was declared when city officials spotted a large and potentially unstable boulder on the hillside above the south Okanagan homes.

A geotechnical assessment was completed Wednesday and the city says the evacuation order remains posted while the rock and slope around it are stabilized.

Click to play video: 'Rock slide closes Highway 3 near Keremeos'
Rock slide closes Highway 3 near Keremeos

Emergency Operations Centre director Kristen Dixon says the retaining wall at the bottom of the slope is being raised to better protect nearby properties.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

While that work is underway, her statement says crews are deciding how to handle the fractured boulder higher on the hillside that could break off and cause a slide.

Dixon says it’s hoped the evacuation order can be reduced once the extension of the retaining wall is finished, and she says that decision could come later in the day.

“As the work progresses, we will continue to assess the status of the evacuation order and provide updates to the impacted residents and the public as required,” Dixon says in the statement.

More on Science and Tech
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices