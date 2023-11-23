Menu

Crime

Waterloo police asking for $14-million budget increase in 2024

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 23, 2023 11:07 am
Mark Crowell will be sworn in as Waterloo Regional Police chief in November. View image in full screen
Mark Crowell will be sworn in as Waterloo Regional Police chief in November. Waterloo Regional Police
Waterloo regional police are asking the regional council to approve an increase in their budget of $14-million next year, bringing the total to $228 million.

Chief Mark Crowell presented the budget proposal to the strategic plan and budget committee on Tuesday noting that the increase was based on several factors, including inflation, contractual issues, technology upgrades and the addition of 18 officers.

“We are focused on efficiency, innovation and true effectiveness in all that we provide to the citizens of this region,” Crowell said.

The report estimated that a 6.71 per cent increase to the police budget would create an increase of 4.62 per cent to the average resident‘s property taxes.

It says that on average, residents paid $780 in property taxes this year, a number which would increase by $34 if the budget is approved.

The addition of 18 officers to the service would build upon the 19 hired in 2023, as the service looks to bolster staff by 55 over a three-year period.

