Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Nov. 23

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Nov. 23, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

George Stroumboulopoulos hosting the Great Kitchen Party

Canadian media personality George Stroumboulopoulos is in Saskatoon to host the Great Kitchen Party.

Stroumboulopoulos breaks down what will be taking place when nine chefs compete head-to-head for a place in the Canadian Culinary Championship.

He also touches upon what he is currently working on, including his Apple podcast.

Saskatoon Public Schools hosting job fair: Family Matters

There are current job opportunities at Saskatoon Public Schools.

Along with hosting a job fair, the school division is holding other events to promote job opportunities.

Melissa Tate and Heather Saunders explain what positions are available, when the events are being held, and the benefits of working at Saskatoon Public Schools.

Mayor Charlie Clark discusses temporary emergency shelter

The location of a temporary emergency shelter in the Mayfair neighbourhood was up for discussion at the Nov. 22 Saskatoon city council meeting.

The 15-person shelter would be run by a third-party service provider, but residents and business owners in the area expressed their concerns during the council meeting.

Mayor Charlie Clark speaks with Chris Carr about the need for the facility and the impact complex needs individuals are having on service providers.

Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Sheriff: Adopt a Pet

Sheriff is an 11-week-old puppy who needs a new home.

Jemma Omidian from the Saskatoon SPCA looks at the best type of home for the sheppard mix.

Omidian also has deals on an upcoming open house and an update on a 50/50 draw.

