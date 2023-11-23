‘Do not increase’: Halifax residents speak out against proposed police budget

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of speakers showed up to a Halifax Board of Police Commissioners meeting on Wednesday night to show their displeasure towards proposed changes to the Halifax Regional Police budget.

The proposed 2024-25 operating budget is slated at $96,743,400, a 4.8-per cent increase from the previous year. According to Chief Don MacLean in a presentation to the board, the proposed $4,398,400 increase is crucial to the force.

The budget would add a dozen new patrol constables, additions to the community response office, hate crime unit and more.

MacLean said his force had seen an increased population in recent years, coupled with crime on the rise and significant weather events in previous years that had plagued the force.

Residents say that the money could be better suited to other supports in the city.

“The damage caused by investing (in) police over social support is compounded by the over-policing of our vulnerable communities, first and foremost Halifax’s Black, Indigenous and people of colour,” said resident Erin Weal.

“Diverting funds from social services to address the root causes of crime, which are poverty, racism and community neglect, instead I would ask that these funds be diverted to community funds and social services.”

The commissioners voted to present to the province to find an alternative to police going to hospitals during mental health calls, a concern brought forward by some of the attendees.

Speakers asked for money to be directed at ways to reduce poverty, food instability and provide mental health support.

Commissioner Lisa Blackburn told those in attendance that the provincial government is the power holder in mental health and supportive housing, pleading with residents to ask their local MLA.

When asked about what jurisdiction it is for mental health supports, Becky Kent, the board’s chair, said that public safety is part of their jurisdictions.

“We have a budget that’s present, and we ask questions and relay what we believe are stakeholders’ and public interests, and we bring it to the table for consideration of whether or not we bring it to the regional council,” she said.

When asked, Chief MacLean denied Global News’ interview request, stating he did not wish to respond to comments made during the meeting.

In January, HRP asked for a 6.8-per cent budget increase, raising funding by $6 million — to a then-total of more than $95.2 million.

“Police actually do nothing to prevent crime. What prevents crime is affordable housing, proper mental health care and food security,” said speaker Victoria Levack.

“If you truly wish to listen to the people, do as we ask. Do not increase the police budget.”

The next meeting is slated for Nov. 29, with a final recommendation made to the council expected before the year’s end.