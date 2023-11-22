Opposition calls for reinstatement of rent cap as N.B. rents rose 9% over last year

Send this page to someone via email

Whitney Benjamin, who assists people needing help finding affordable housing at her job with YMCA ReConnect, says her job keeps getting harder as rents keep climbing higher.

“Unfortunately people will come in with rent increases that are the norm now, where we can’t find anything for cheaper than that,” she said.

In her work as a prevention and diversion navigator, she helps those who are homeless and who are facing possible homelessness with things like finding housing, damage deposits and rental arrears.

She said some clients who had been paying less than $1,000 for an apartment were coming in with rents that had climbed to $1,200 or even $1,300.

“Minimum wage or social assistance doesn’t cover it,” she said.

“Even the cost of rooms for rent are skyrocketing, it’s been very very difficult.”

Data from Statistics Canada shows rent has increased by nine per cent in New Brunswick over the last year, which is three times over the rate of inflation.

New Brunswick doesn’t have a cap on rent increases.

The provincial government had a 3.8 per cent rent cap in place for 2022.

It did away with it in 2023, with Housing Minister Jill Green saying the province was concerned a rent cap would limit residential construction.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Green wouldn’t say whether the government would consider implementing a rent cap in the future, given the recent data.

“We’re taking a look (at the housing strategy) every six months to see if we need to make any changes, so that time is coming up soon,” Green said.

“I’m glad this data came out and we will use that as we move forward and see if we need to make any tweaks to our Housing for All strategy.”

In the legislature on Wednesday, the opposition was clear in saying the province needed a rent cap.

Green Party housing critic Megan Mitton said the Statistics Canada data wasn’t surprising.

“The government has allowed this to happen, they decided that they didn’t want a rent cap and that they didn’t want a rent cap tied to the units,” she said.

“Housing is a human right, people are being priced out of their housing, it is unacceptable for this to happen.”

Liberal Leader Susan Holt said a rent cap could have mitigated the current situation.

“New Brunswick has the highest increases in the country, much higher than inflation because the government chose not to use the tools recommended by the experts calling for a rent cap,” Holt said.

Benjamin said a rent cap “would keep people housed,” and was hoping to see one instated.

She encouraged anyone needing help to reach out.

“There’s no shame in asking for help or find ways to live because we’re all struggling with the cost of living,” she said.