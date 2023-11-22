Menu

Entertainment

KISS concert in Toronto cancelled as Paul Stanley deals with the flu

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 4:41 pm
Highlights from the Vancouver Kiss concert
WATCH: Did you miss Kiss? The legendary rock band hit Vancouver's Rogers Arena Wednesday night as part of their End of the Road final tour. Here's some of the highlights – Nov 9, 2023
Rock legends KISS have cancelled their concert in Toronto Wednesday evening as frontman Paul Stanley battles the flu.

The cancellation for Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena came after the band also had to cancel their Tuesday night performance in Ottawa due to a band member’s illness.

In the hours leading up to the band’s scheduled performance, Stanley apologized to fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, for being under the weather.

“Toronto And Ottawa… I’ve done everything possible to get onstage and be a part of the incredible 2 1/2 hour celebration we planned but this flu has made it impossible,” Stanley said.

Stanley also shared a photo showing him lying in bed with an IV drip.

“I along with Gene, Tommy and Eric couldn’t be more disappointed and send our deepest apologies.”

KISS was scheduled to play in Toronto as part of its End of the Road Tour.

According to Live Nation Ontario, refunds for the Toronto show will be available.

Ticketmaster says no action is required to obtain a refund, and it will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

