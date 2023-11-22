Brampton teen 3rd person charged with 1st-degree murder in Owen Sound shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a third person is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Owen Sound over the summer.

A 17-year-old from Brampton is charged with first-degree murder. The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

On July 11, just after 1 a.m., police responded to a report of gunshots at an apartment complex on 6th Avenue West.

Police say officers located a deceased 17-year-old, killed in what they believe to be a target shooting. The deceased has been identified as a Robert McIntosh from Owen Sound.

Two other individuals named in previous media releases are also facing first-degree murder charges. Both individuals remain in custody.

Officers are asking anyone with information about this to call the Owen Sound Police Service at 519-376-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.