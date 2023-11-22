Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

School bus crash on Trans-Canada near Salmon Arm, B.C. causes minor injuries

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 3:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Do school buses need seatbelts?'
Do school buses need seatbelts?
Do school buses need seatbelts? – Oct 17, 2018
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A crash between two school buses just outside of  Salmon Arm, B.C., on Monday was of little physical consequence to the children involved, RCMP says.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway near Piers Point Road.

Click to play video: 'School bus collides with car, crashes into house in Burnaby'
School bus collides with car, crashes into house in Burnaby
Trending Now

“One school bus slowed in traffic and the other bus collided with the back of the first bus,” RCMP said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“There were only very minor injuries to the students on the bus, if any, and the students were checked by (paramedics) before they boarded alternate buses to get them home.”

Significant traffic backlogs were evident in the area and emergency crews did their best to get traffic moving as soon as the students were checked out.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices