School bus crash on Trans-Canada near Salmon Arm, B.C. causes minor injuries

A crash between two school buses just outside of Salmon Arm, B.C., on Monday was of little physical consequence to the children involved, RCMP says.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway near Piers Point Road.

“One school bus slowed in traffic and the other bus collided with the back of the first bus,” RCMP said in a press release.

“There were only very minor injuries to the students on the bus, if any, and the students were checked by (paramedics) before they boarded alternate buses to get them home.”

Significant traffic backlogs were evident in the area and emergency crews did their best to get traffic moving as soon as the students were checked out.