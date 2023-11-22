33-year-old victim named in Prince George suspicious death

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in Prince George, B.C., have identified the victim in a suspicious death incident.

The body was found on Monday around 11 a.m. on Sintich Road, near Highway 97 South.

Two days later, on Wednesday, Prince George RCMP identified the victim as 33-year-old Harley Raymond Poole in hopes of furthering its investigation. Poole was a resident of Prince George.

“Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have dash camera footage of Sintich Road, where the victim was located, from between Saturday evening at 5:00 p.m. to Monday morning at 11:00 a.m.,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

Police said Poole is known to them and they do not believe there is any increased risk to the greater public.

The serious crime unit, along with the BC Coroners Service, is working closely together in the investigation and is working to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.