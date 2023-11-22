Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Obituaries behind paywall: P.E.I. premier open to sponsoring SaltWire death notices

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2023 2:55 pm
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says he would consider sponsoring Saltwire’s obituaries page after hearing from an “alarming” number of residents concerned about the company’s decision to put its death notices behind a paywall. King speaks with media, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says he would consider sponsoring Saltwire’s obituaries page after hearing from an “alarming” number of residents concerned about the company’s decision to put its death notices behind a paywall. King speaks with media, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says he will consider sponsoring SaltWire’s obituaries page after hearing from an “alarming” number of residents concerned about the media company’s decision to put its death notices behind a paywall.

The premier made the comments in the legislature Tuesday, saying that reading death notices in the newspaper and online is “part of the Island DNA.”

SaltWire Network owns 23 newspapers across Atlantic Canada, including two of P.E.I.’s oldest — The Guardian and Journal Pioneer.

King said he’s open to having conversations with SaltWire and suggested there could be a creative way to address the situation.

Trending Now

The premier did not immediately respond to requests for comment today.

Nathaniel Lamoureux, funeral director and owner of Dingwell Funeral Home, in Souris, P.E.I., says death notices are an important part of many families’ grieving process, and that he’s in favour of the province sponsoring the obituaries page for Islanders.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2023.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices