Crime

Suspect’s identity sought in North Okanagan firearm incident

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 4:03 pm
A photo of the male suspect. View image in full screen
A photo of the male suspect. Vernon RCMP
Police in the North Okanagan are seeking the public’s help as they look to identify a suspect accused of pointing a firearm at another person.

According to Vernon RCMP, the incident happened on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 14, in a parking lot along the 4300 block of 27th Street.

Police say a customer had a brief verbal exchange with a man inside a business who was yelling at staff.

“When the customer left, the suspect followed them to the parking lot and started a physical confrontation and allegedly pulled out what appeared to be a handgun and pointed it at the victim,” the RCMP said.

“The suspect fled from the scene on foot.”

Officers rushed to the scene and set up a perimeter, but the suspect wasn’t located. However, video surveillance captured the incident.

The suspect is described as a tall and slim man in his 20s. He had a brown moustache and bowl-cut hair. At the time, he was wearing light-coloured shorts and a blue sweatshirt with white and red lettering on the back.

If you can identify the suspect, or have any information about him, you’re asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file 2023-18299.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

