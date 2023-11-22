Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

Richmond Hill physiotherapist facing additional sexual assault charges: police

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 3:38 pm
York Regional Police have laid two additional charges against a 53-year-old physiotherapist working out of Richmond Hill, Ont.
York Regional Police have laid two additional charges against a 53-year-old physiotherapist working out of Richmond Hill, Ont.
A physiotherapist who was charged in connection with a sexual assault at a clinic in Richmond Hill, Ont., last month is now facing additional charges, according to York Regional Police.

Police said on Oct. 23, investigators received information that a victim was sexually assaulted during a physiotherapy visit at a clinic in the area of Yonge and Centre streets.

On Oct. 30, 53-year-old Iraj Daneshvar of Richmond Hill was charged with sexual assault, police said.

Police said after they informed the public of the charges laid, other victims came forward and reported being sexually assaulted by the suspect under similar circumstances.

On Tuesday, the suspect was arrested and charged with two additional counts of sexual assault, according to police.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and they are urging them to contact police as soon as possible.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can call investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7241 or leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

