Richmond Hill physiotherapist facing additional sexual assault charges: police

A physiotherapist who was charged in connection with a sexual assault at a clinic in Richmond Hill, Ont., last month is now facing additional charges, according to York Regional Police.

Police said on Oct. 23, investigators received information that a victim was sexually assaulted during a physiotherapy visit at a clinic in the area of Yonge and Centre streets.

On Oct. 30, 53-year-old Iraj Daneshvar of Richmond Hill was charged with sexual assault, police said.

Police said after they informed the public of the charges laid, other victims came forward and reported being sexually assaulted by the suspect under similar circumstances.

On Tuesday, the suspect was arrested and charged with two additional counts of sexual assault, according to police.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and they are urging them to contact police as soon as possible.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7241 or leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).