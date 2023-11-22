Committee approves ‘cold weather response’ for 120 overnight beds at $3M in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

As the weather turns colder and colder, city councillors debated for two hours on emergency overnight shelter beds for those experiencing homelessness this winter in London, Ont.

Members of the strategic priorities and policy committee (SPPC) met on Tuesday to discuss updates with regard to possible locations for overnight beds as part of expanding the city’s cold weather response.

Four locations were recommended by city staff:

30 beds at the Ark Aid Street Mission building from Dec. 1 to May 31, 2024 ($827,000)

15 beds at CMHA Coffee House from Dec. 15 to May 31, 2024 ($404,000)

10 overnight spaces at My Sisters’ Place from Dec. 15 to May 31, 2024 ($335,000)

65 beds at Bishop Cronyn Memorial Church from Jan. 8 to May 31, 2024 ($1.5 million)

With a total price tag of roughly $3 million, the committee backed a motion to provide 120 overnight beds, which would be operated by Ark Aid and support those most vulnerable.

Story continues below advertisement

The motion comes as Ark Aid opened its first 30 overnight shelter beds on Monday.

Speaking to the committee on Tuesday, Sarah Campbell, executive director of Ark Aid, stressed the need for immediate action to help hundreds of Londoners living on the streets, citing that cold nights have already arrived in the city

“Our community needs these services desperately,” she said. “Never did we imagine that we may be the only service provider adding beds this year. I think it speaks to the capacity issue across our sector.”

According to city staff, city hall only has about $1.8 million in provincial funding to support the proposed locations.

Some committee members, including Ward 4 Coun. Susan Stevenson and Ward 5 Coun. Jerry Pribil, suggested possibly using the funds from the recently cancelled homeless hub at My Sisters’ Place and the Lighthouse Inn to cover the remaining $1.2 million.

“It is heartbreaking that it is November 21st and people on the streets don’t know whether there’s going to be shelter beds or not,” Stevenson said.

Pribil also worried that “if we were to go above the $1.8 million, we would be possibly putting funds for our future hubs in jeopardy.”

While staff noted that the funds for the previous third hub could be a possible source for funding, they warned that it would then leave the funds dry for an alternative hub proposal.

Story continues below advertisement

Some politicians, including Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis, also raised concerns about the fact that the winter spaces would run until the end of May.

“One of the things that makes me less supportive of these asks before us is that May 31, to me, is no longer a cold weather response,” he said. “I have been consistent in this in prior years, a cold weather response should be ending at the end of the fiscal year…. This is meant to be an emergency response only.”

With reference to unpredictable temperatures in the early spring months, city staff said the cold weather response end date was determined through consultation with the city’s encampment response table.

The 55 beds at Ark Aid, CMHA Coffeehouse and My Sisters’ Place received ubiquitous support from the committee. However, the remaining 65 beds at the site at 432 William St. proved to be an issue.

Citing last year’s First Baptist Church dispute, Lewis stressed that he would not be approving the placement of beds at the William Street location.

“I want to be very clear about that. This is not, to me, an acceptable sight or solution to this situation,” he stated, voicing his concerns around unknown building code upgrades and capital costs.

Campbell said that the number of beds Ark Aid can provide this winter still won’t be enough to satisfy the demand across the city, but the William Street location would be a crucial site for those in need.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is really important that there be multiple options and that people can choose where they feel safe and welcome,” she said. “I don’t want to pretend like this is the difference maker, but this is a difference maker for 65 people.”

The committee voted 8-6 to support the funding for the William Street location, with Lewis, Ferreira, Ward 8 Coun. Steve Lehman, Ward 3 Coun. Peter Cuddy, Ward 14 Coun. Steven Hillier and Mayor Josh Morgan among those opposed.

City council will now consider finalizing the updated Cold Weather Response on Nov. 28.