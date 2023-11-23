Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Stabilizing temperatures for last weekend of November

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted November 23, 2023 12:48 pm
Valley clouds are expected to develop over the next few mornings. View image in full screen
Valley clouds are expected to develop over the next few mornings. SkyTracker Weather
It will be a sunny Thursday throughout the Okanagan, with regional temperatures rising to the mid-single digits in the afternoon.

For Friday, valley clouds are likely in the morning, with some clearing during the day as temperatures climb just above the freezing mark.

The last weekend of November is expected to be cooler, along with a mix of sun and clouds, under a ridge of high pressure.

For both Saturday and Sunday, overnight lows will stay in the mid-minus single digits with afternoon highs just above freezing.

This trend is expected to continue into the final week of November as well.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

