Okanagan weather: Stabilizing temperatures for last weekend of November

It will be a sunny Thursday throughout the Okanagan, with regional temperatures rising to the mid-single digits in the afternoon.

For Friday, valley clouds are likely in the morning, with some clearing during the day as temperatures climb just above the freezing mark.

The last weekend of November is expected to be cooler, along with a mix of sun and clouds, under a ridge of high pressure.

For both Saturday and Sunday, overnight lows will stay in the mid-minus single digits with afternoon highs just above freezing.

This trend is expected to continue into the final week of November as well.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

