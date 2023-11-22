Menu

Politics

Budget talks continue at Edmonton City Hall as councillors consider possible 7% tax hike

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 12:19 pm
Edmonton city council begins 2024 budget deliberations as large tax hike looms over decisions
WATCH ABOVE: (From Nov. 21, 2023) Edmonton city councillors have begun 2024 budget deliberations and the requests for funding have begun to come in - but it could be difficult to get many approved, as the city is facing a seven per cent tax increase just to keep maintain existing services. Sarah Komadina has the details from city hall.
Edmonton city councillors will continue their discussion of proposed budget adjustments on Wednesday, nearly one month after city administrators recommended a 7.09 per cent tax increase next year.

That recommended increase is 2.13 per cent above what was originally approved by city council when it set the four-year budget last December. The property tax hike was proposed in response to increased costs and reduced revenues and administrators have said it will cost an additional $41.2 million to maintain services in 2024.

City council’s budget deliberations got underway on Tuesday, when councillors heard from a number of entities, including the Edmonton Police Commission, Explore Edmonton and EndPovertyEdmonton who are appealing for more funding.

Coun. Tim Cartmell said Tuesday that this month’s budget talks will be “extremely difficult.”

“As we know, we’re already looking at a roughly 7.1 per cent property tax increase,” he said. “Everything we heard today was an additional ask for an additional addition.

“What we need to do is find a way to take the number down before we can start taking it back up again. It’s going to be tricky.”

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi acknowledged the difficult choices facing city council as it tries to balance competing needs.

“I hear from Edmontonians that they’re struggling with their day-to-day expenses,” he said Tuesday. “They’re making some tough choices and we’ll have to make some tough choices too.

“I also know there’s a lot of low-income and middle-income Edmontonians that rely on public services.”

More to come…

–With files from Global News’ Sarah Komadina and Karen Bartko

