Kitchener Rangers winning streak reaches 8 with win over Erie Otters

The Kitchener Rangers extended their winning streak to eight games on Tuesday night as they crushed the visiting Erie Otters by a score of 10-3.

Rangers forward Antonino Pugliese scored two of his four goals over the first eight minutes of the game to give the team an early 2-0 lead.

Kitchener winger Filip Mesar, who also had a hat trick, extended the Rangers lead at the 12:45 mark.

Less than three minutes later Martin Mislak answered for Erie but Mesar would quickly restore the lead for Kitchener, which held a 4-1 advantage heading into the second period.

Otters defenceman Owain Johnston and forward Carey Terrance would each beat Rangers netminder Jackson Parsons over the first 10 minutes of the second period to close the gap to 4-3 but that would be as close as Erie would get.

Kitchener’s Tanner Lam and Mesar would score before the second period would come to a close leaving the Rangers ahead by three heading into the third.

In the third frame, Pugliese would score a pair while Trent Swick and Carson Rehkopf would also find the back of the net for the Boys in Blue.

Rehkopf would also add four assists as he continues to lead the OHL in scoring with 25 goals and points with 44.

Rangers defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz also had three assists, to build on his league-leading total of 33.

Parsons would turn away 16 shots to pick up his 12th win of the season while at the other end of the rink, Otters netminder Jacob Gibbons faced 40 shots while making 30 saves in the night in a losing cause.

The Rangers return to action on Friday night when they play host to the Owen Sound Attack at the Aud.