Crime

2 teens injured, 1 critically, after hit-and-run in Caledon: OPP

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 11:09 am
A police car with flashing lights is shown in this file image. View image in full screen
A police car with flashing lights is shown in this file image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Rourke
Share

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two teenagers are injured, one of them critically, after they were hit by a vehicle while walking in Caledon on Tuesday, police say.

The vehicle reportedly did not remain at the scene.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers responded to the scene on Albion Vaughan Road near Queensgate Boulevard shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Police said a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were walking southbound around an hour earlier when they were hit from behind by a vehicle.

The boy was reported to have suffered minor injuries, while the girl remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No description of the vehicle involved is available.

Albion Vaughan Road was closed in the area for several hours as officers investigated.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or dashcam footage was asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

