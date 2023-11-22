2 teens injured, 1 critically, after hit-and-run in Caledon: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two teenagers are injured, one of them critically, after they were hit by a vehicle while walking in Caledon on Tuesday, police say.

The vehicle reportedly did not remain at the scene.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers responded to the scene on Albion Vaughan Road near Queensgate Boulevard shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Police said a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were walking southbound around an hour earlier when they were hit from behind by a vehicle.

The boy was reported to have suffered minor injuries, while the girl remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No description of the vehicle involved is available.

Albion Vaughan Road was closed in the area for several hours as officers investigated.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or dashcam footage was asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.