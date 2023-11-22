Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Champagne to announce new assignments for Canadian astronauts 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2023 7:30 am
Click to play video: 'Jeremy Hansen shares latest updates on his mission to the moon'
Jeremy Hansen shares latest updates on his mission to the moon
WATCH: Jeremy Hansen shares latest updates on his mission to the moon – Oct 28, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Some Canadian astronauts are set to get new assignments on Wednesday.

Francois-Philippe Champagne, the federal minister of innovation, science and industry, will announce the roles at the Canadian Space Agency headquarters, just south of Montreal.

There are currently four active Canadian astronauts, with the most junior pair – Jenni Sidey-Gibbons and Joshua Kutryk – selected in 2017.

Click to play video: 'Does zero-gravity negatively impact astronauts’ immune system? Canadian Space Agency says so'
Does zero-gravity negatively impact astronauts’ immune system? Canadian Space Agency says so
Trending Now

They joined David Saint-Jacques and Jeremy Hansen, both of whom became part of the astronaut corps in 2009.

Story continues below advertisement

Saint-Jacques spent more than six months aboard the International Space Station in 2018 and 2019, while the other three have yet to fly in space.

Hansen is set to take part in the Artemis II mission, which will send a crew of four into space as early as November 2024 for a flight around the moon.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices