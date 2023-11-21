Menu

Crime

Man taken to trauma centre with serious injuries following stabbing in Toronto

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 9:11 pm
Toronto Police on scene of following a stabbing on Nov. 21, 2023. View image in full screen
Toronto Police on scene of following a stabbing on Nov. 21, 2023. Max Trotta / Global News
A man is being treated for serious injuries at a local trauma centre after a stabbing in Rexdale Tuesday evening, according to police.

Police said the incident happened just after 7 p.m. in the area of Kipling Avenue and Brookmere Road.

When officers arrived, they located a male with stab wounds.

Paramedics told Global News an adult male was transported to a trauma centre with serious non-life threatening injuries.

Police said one male is in custody and one suspect remains outstanding.

Officers are now looking for a thin, six-foot-tall, clean-shaven male with light-coloured hair.

Police said the suspect was seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans and black boots.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

