Man taken to trauma centre with serious injuries following stabbing in Toronto

A man is being treated for serious injuries at a local trauma centre after a stabbing in Rexdale Tuesday evening, according to police.
Police said the incident happened just after 7 p.m. in the area of Kipling Avenue and Brookmere Road.
When officers arrived, they located a male with stab wounds.
Paramedics told Global News an adult male was transported to a trauma centre with serious non-life threatening injuries.
Police said one male is in custody and one suspect remains outstanding.
Officers are now looking for a thin, six-foot-tall, clean-shaven male with light-coloured hair.
Police said the suspect was seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans and black boots.
