Israeli cabinet approves ceasefire with Hamas that includes release of hostages

Israel’s cabinet has approved a ceasefire deal with the Hamas militant group that would bring a temporary halt to a devastating conflict that has stretched on for over six weeks and release dozens of hostages being held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli prisons.

Under the deal, Hamas is to free 50 of the roughly 240 hostages it is holding in the Gaza Strip over a four-day period, the Israeli government said Wednesday. It said it would extend the lull by an additional day for every 10 hostages released.

Ahead of Wednesday morning’s cabinet vote, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would resume its offensive against Hamas after the ceasefire expires.

It was not immediately clear when the truce would go into effect.

The government said the first hostages to be released would be women and children.

