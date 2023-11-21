Menu

Canada

Man suffers from serious smoke inhalation from Toronto highrise fire

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 8:23 pm
Toronto Fire Services. View image in full screen
Toronto Fire Services. Toronto Fire / Twitter
A man has been taken to a local hospital for serious smoke inhalation after a two-alarm fire in a highrise condo building in Toronto Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the fire just before 3 p.m. at a residential highrise building at 650 Parliament St., just north of Wellesley.

Toronto Fire Service told Global News they received reports of heavy smoke and a fire in an 18th-floor unit.

Paramedics said one adult male was taken to a local hospital for serious smoke inhalation.

Two dogs were also rescued from the unit and were transported to a local veterinarian for assessment and care, according to Toronto Fire Service.

As a result of the fire, Parliament between Wellesley and Bloor Street East was closed and drivers were asked to use alternative routes.

The fire has since been extinguished and all roads have reopened.

This is the same highrise building that saw a six-alarm fire in 2018 force hundreds of residents out of their apartments.

The fire caused significant damage to the electrical system and about 1,500 residents were displaced as the building needed major repairs.

— with files from Gabby Rodrigues. 

