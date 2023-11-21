Menu

Sports

Kitchener Rangers move into top 5 in latest edition of CHL power rankings

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 4:37 pm
The red-hot Kitchener Rangers jumped four spots in the weekly CHL Top-10 Rankings to the No. 4 spot, it was announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Rangers have reeled off seven straight wins, to put them firmly into 1st place in the Ontario Hockey League.

The Peterborough Petes, who are second overall in the OHL as well as being first in the Eastern Conference, entered into the rankings at No. 8 this week.

The London Knights, who had a rough weekend in losing both their games, fell out of the rankings this week.

The Halifax Mooseheads retained the top spot in the 8th edition of the rankings this season as they are in the midst of a 10-game winning streak.

They are followed by the Prince George Cougars (WHL) and Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL), who are the only team across all three leagues to record 20 wins so far this season.

The remainder of the list includes the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks and Saskatoon Blades at 5 and 6 followed by the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the QMJHL in seventh position. The Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) and Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL) close out the list at No. 9 and no. 10 respectively.

The Rangers will look to continue their torrid pace when they host the Erie Otters on Tuesday night at the Aud.

