Regina police face limited resources to handle public intoxication: report

At a Board of Police Commissioners meeting, a report was shared that reveals that Regina Police Service (RPS) face limited resources to handle individuals who are arrested for public intoxication.

A report that was delivered on Nov. 21, 2023, shows that police have arrested 3,935 people from January 2018 to August of this year.

“We know that there is a brief detox centre within the city, but often times that centre is full,” said RPS Interim Chief Dean Rae. “We don’t have the ability to take individuals there.”

Rae says if an intoxicated person does not have a family member to look after them, they end up being detained until they sober up.

“We want to take them to a place that can get them the proper supports,” he said. “In our detention, we don’t have the proper supports available for them.”

Rae said the provincial government has informed RPS that they will have 15 secure beds for them in the near future.

“It’s a start … I would say we will utilize 15 beds with individuals for sure within the city of Regina, and we’ll continue to have discussions with the province in that support piece,” he said.

“Ultimately the support is what’s necessary for these individuals. Support not just on the health side, but with their addiction issues as well. So, we’re very happy and we think it’ll be a great start going forward.”

Addictions counsellor and educator Rand Teed says neither of those numbers surprises him.

“They need some medically-assisted detox, and they need some time in an institution where they can be alcohol-free long enough to get over those initial cravings and start to get some therapeutic help,” he said.

Teed added more available long-term rehab options are needed with five- or six-month treatment programs to both tackle an addiction, as well as therapy to address the root cause of it.