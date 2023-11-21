Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina police face limited resources to handle public intoxication: report

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 5:56 pm
A report was discussed at a recent Board of Police Commissioners meeting that Regina police face limited resources to handle public intoxication. View image in full screen
A report was discussed at a recent Board of Police Commissioners meeting that Regina police face limited resources to handle public intoxication.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

At a Board of Police Commissioners meeting, a report was shared that reveals that Regina Police Service (RPS) face limited resources to handle individuals who are arrested for public intoxication.

A report that was delivered on Nov. 21, 2023, shows that police have arrested 3,935 people from January 2018 to August of this year.

“We know that there is a brief detox centre within the city, but often times that centre is full,” said RPS Interim Chief Dean Rae. “We don’t have the ability to take individuals there.”

Rae says if an intoxicated person does not have a family member to look after them, they end up being detained until they sober up.

“We want to take them to a place that can get them the proper supports,” he said. “In our detention, we don’t have the proper supports available for them.”

Story continues below advertisement

Rae said the provincial government has informed RPS that they will have 15 secure beds for them in the near future.

“It’s a start … I would say we will utilize 15 beds with individuals for sure within the city of Regina, and we’ll continue to have discussions with the province in that support piece,” he said.

“Ultimately the support is what’s necessary for these individuals. Support not just on the health side, but with their addiction issues as well. So, we’re very happy and we think it’ll be a great start going forward.”

Addictions counsellor and educator Rand Teed says neither of those numbers surprises him.

Trending Now

“They need some medically-assisted detox, and they need some time in an institution where they can be alcohol-free long enough to get over those initial cravings and start to get some therapeutic help,” he said.

Teed added more available long-term rehab options are needed with five- or six-month treatment programs to both tackle an addiction, as well as therapy to address the root cause of it.

Click to play video: 'Regina city council hashes out concerns, guardrails for alcohol-in-parks pilot program'
Regina city council hashes out concerns, guardrails for alcohol-in-parks pilot program
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices