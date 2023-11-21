Menu

Peterborough County OPP warn of icy roads, crash closes Highway 28 north of Apsley

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 3:18 pm
A tractor-trailer jack-knifed on Highway 28 north of the village of Apsley, Ont., on Nov. 21, 2023. View image in full screen
A tractor-trailer jack-knifed on Highway 28 north of the village of Apsley, Ont., on Nov. 21, 2023. Peterborough County OPP
Peterborough County OPP are warning motorists to take precautions following an influx of calls related to icy road conditions on Tuesday afternoon.

OPP say a tractor-trailer has jack-knifed due to icy road conditions on Highway 28 just north of the village of Apsley.

The highway is closed north of Mill Lake Road as crews work to remove the vehicle.

OPP say officers have also reported that Highway 28 anywhere north of Burleigh Falls is “experiencing icy roads.”

“Peterborough County roads department has been made aware of the situation,” police stated at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, Environment Canada issued a weather travel advisory for the region with between four and eight centimetres of snow and rain expected Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

