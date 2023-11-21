Menu

Weather

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Peterborough area, Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 9:14 am
Click to play video: 'Keep your tires, vehicle winter-ready with these tips'
Keep your tires, vehicle winter-ready with these tips
You might have been putting it off, but OPP say the onset of cold weather means it’s time to get your vehicle ready for colder weather. Noor Ra’fat Ibrahim finds out how you can stay ahead of the slippery weather this season – Nov 9, 2023
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the Peterborough region for Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

Issued at 5:17 a.m., the advisory says snowfall amounts of four to eight centimetres are expected with peak snowfall rates of 2 cm per hour.

The advisory is in effect for northern Peterborough County, the Bancroft area, and northern sections of the City of Kawartha Lakes.

“Snowfall accumulations could be limited due to warm surface temperatures,” the advisory states. “Snow will begin to switch to rain later Tuesday evening and into the overnight hours; however, areas over higher terrain will likely remain as snow.”

Environment Canada cautions roadways may become icy and slippery and advises motorists to adjust their driving with the changing road conditions.

