Rutland, B.C. urgent and primary care centre opens doors

Rutland, B.C., residents now have access to team-based health care with a new urgent and primary care centre (UPCC) and a community health centre (CHC).

“Integrating physicians, nurses and allied health professionals means patients can receive timely and comprehensive team-based care,” said Minister of Health Adrian Dix.

“These two centres are examples of our continued work to increase access to primary care services.”

The centre provides care for people with non-life-threatening conditions who need to see a health-care provider within 12 to 24 hours but do not require an emergency department, such as people with minor cuts or burns, headaches and minor infections.

Additionally, the clinic will help attach more patients to ongoing team-based primary care services, including mental-health support.

The urgent and primary care centre will open in a phased approach.

Until Nov. 29, operating hours will be 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. From Nov. 30 until Dec. 7, operating hours will expand until 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. From Dec. 8, the UPCC will be at full operating hours and open daily from 9:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. for urgent care needs, and Monday to Friday 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. for longitudinal care needs.

Once fully hired, a team of more than 33 full-time health-care staff will support the Rutland urgent and primary care centre, consisting of family physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, social workers, physiotherapists and a community health worker. Patients can see a diverse team of health-care providers similar to other UPCCs.

Interior Health will operate the urgent primary care centre and collaborate with Central Okanagan Division of Family Practice to integrate it into Rutland and Lake Country Primary Care Network as part of the larger Central Okanagan Primary Care Network.

Rutland UPCC is a collaboration between Interior Health, Ministry of Health, Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District, Central Okanagan Division of Family Practice and local Indigenous partners, including the Okanagan Nation Alliance.

The community health centre, which opened on Nov. 20, 2023, will begin by focusing on providing women’s health and other underserved populations in Rutland. Once fully operational, it will be open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and offer extended hours during evenings, weekends and holidays.

“The opening of Rutland CHC stands as a statement of support for marginalized communities in the Rutland area,” said Milt Stevenson, co-developer, Okanagan Community Health Society.

“We look forward to providing a dedicated space which will ensure accessible care and inclusivity for underserved populations.”

Community health centres are community-governed, not-for-profit organizations with services tailored to meet the community’s health needs. The CHC would be governed and operated by Okanagan Family Medicine and Community Health Centre Society with support from Interior Health and Ministry of Health.

