Economy

Habitat for Humanity build on schedule to house 7 families north of Cobourg, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 3:10 pm
Habitat for Humanity Northumberland staff, volunteers, donors and supporters gathered at the Baltimore build site on Nov. 21 to share the progress at the year milestone of the project announcement and celebrate the fundraising efforts to date. View image in full screen
Habitat for Humanity Northumberland staff, volunteers, donors and supporters gathered at the Baltimore build site on Nov. 21 to share the progress at the year milestone of the project announcement and celebrate the fundraising efforts to date. Habitat for Humanity Northumberland
Officials say a $2.5-million project to build a Habitat for Humanity seven-unit townhome in Baltimore, Ont., is on scheduled for opening in the summer of 2024.

On Tuesday morning, Habitat for Humanity Northumberland provided an update on the build at 4751 on Hwy. 45 in the village of Baltimore, just north of Cobourg. It’s the organization’s largest development in its 25-year history.

Executive director Meaghan Macdonald says the project was announced a year ago and has since completed the framing of the first floor with the second-level floor system “nearly finished.”

The aim is to have the units dried in by the end of this year, which includes completion of the roof and installation of solar panels.

“We’re so excited to see this development come to life over the course of the last year,” said Macdonald. “This was just a dream 18 months ago, and now we are seeing it in full swing with nearly all the funding committed.”

The fundraising campaign includes “Building Hope with Families,” which is less than $50,000 away from the goal of $400,000 which help help finance the townhomes.

A full list of donors who have donated over $1,000 can be found at the campaign’s website.

Another campaign by the Community and Fund Development raised $25,000 in 25 days to mark the organization’s 25th anniversary. All donations were matched up to $25,000, which raised over $55,000 towards current build projects.

Macdonald says Habitat is now processing expressions of interest for families to become future homeowners. The application process is still open. More information can be found at  habitatnorthumberland.ca/homeownership or by email at  homeownership@habitatnorthumberland.ca

Since its inception in 1998, Habitat for Humanity Northumberland has assisted 65 families in obtaining affordable homeownership in Northumberland County and over 160 households maintain affordable housing.

Unprecedented eight Habitat for Humanity Northumberland builds underway
