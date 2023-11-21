Menu

Crime

Lawyer retained by Alberta man accused of murder in 1976 death of Calgary teen

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2023 2:10 pm
An undated photo of Pauline Brazeau is displayed at the Cochrane RCMP detachment during an announcement that a 73-year-old man has been charged in relation to Brazeau's murder in 1976. View image in full screen
An undated photo of Pauline Brazeau is displayed at the Cochrane RCMP detachment during an announcement that a 73-year-old man has been charged in relation to Brazeau's murder in 1976. Global News
The family of a teen killed in 1976 sat in the front row of the courtroom gallery as the man accused in her death had his second appearance.

The daughter of Pauline Brazeau was among those who attended the court appearance for Ronald James Edwards in Cochrane, Alta., west of Calgary.

Brazeau, a 16-year-old Metis mother from Saskatchewan, had relocated to Calgary with her infant daughter in the fall of 1975.

A few months later, on an early morning in January 1976, she was seen leaving a restaurant.

Her body was found hours later west of the city.

Edwards, who is charged with non-capital murder — an offence in the Criminal Code at the time of Brazeau’s death — has retained a lawyer and is scheduled to be back in court Dec. 5.

Related News
© 2023 The Canadian Press

