Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 person rushed to hospital following shooting in Langley

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 12:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Langley shooting sends one person to hospital'
Langley shooting sends one person to hospital
One person was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday morning following a shooting at a townhouse complex in Langley. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A police incident is unfolding in a residential neighbourhood in Langley on Tuesday.

Langley RCMP said they received reports of gunshots in the area of 201 Street and 84 Avenue at approximately 7:30 a.m.

BC Emergency Health Services were also called and took one person to hospital with what is believed to be a gunshot wound.

“Officers remain on scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident but at this time there is no risk to the public,” said Cpl. Zynal Sharoom of Langley RCMP in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Surveillance video captures Langley Starbucks shooting'
Surveillance video captures Langley Starbucks shooting
Trending Now

Anyone with more information or dash cam footage about this incident is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604 532-3200.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices