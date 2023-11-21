1 person rushed to hospital following shooting in Langley

Send this page to someone via email

A police incident is unfolding in a residential neighbourhood in Langley on Tuesday.

Langley RCMP said they received reports of gunshots in the area of 201 Street and 84 Avenue at approximately 7:30 a.m.

BC Emergency Health Services were also called and took one person to hospital with what is believed to be a gunshot wound.

“Officers remain on scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident but at this time there is no risk to the public,” said Cpl. Zynal Sharoom of Langley RCMP in a statement.

Anyone with more information or dash cam footage about this incident is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604 532-3200.