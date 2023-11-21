Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Nova Scotia to build space for 270 beds at four community college campuses

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2023 12:03 pm
Click to play video: 'International students want more help in finding affordable housing in N.S.'
International students want more help in finding affordable housing in N.S.
Recent comments by Nova Scotia’s advanced education minister are not sitting well with international students. They say government should be doing more to help students find affordable places to live amid the housing crunch. Skye Bryden-Blom reports. – Sep 8, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Nova Scotia government is planning new student housing on four college campuses to meet increasing demand.

The province says it will construct space for a total of 270 beds at the Nova Scotia Community College campuses in Springhill, Kentville, Bridgewater and at the Institute of Technology campus in north-end Halifax.

Wong says the new facilities will be located on government-owned land on or near the campuses.

He says details such as the cost, design and construction timelines will be announced over the coming months.

Trending Now

The campuses in Springhill and Bridgewater are expected to have about 40 beds each, while the Kentville campus will have about 90 beds, and the Halifax campus about 100 beds.

About 2,250 students are enrolled at the four college campuses.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2023.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices