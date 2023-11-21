Nova Scotia to build space for 270 beds at four community college campuses

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government is planning new student housing on four college campuses to meet increasing demand.

The province says it will construct space for a total of 270 beds at the Nova Scotia Community College campuses in Springhill, Kentville, Bridgewater and at the Institute of Technology campus in north-end Halifax.

Wong says the new facilities will be located on government-owned land on or near the campuses.

He says details such as the cost, design and construction timelines will be announced over the coming months.

The campuses in Springhill and Bridgewater are expected to have about 40 beds each, while the Kentville campus will have about 90 beds, and the Halifax campus about 100 beds.

About 2,250 students are enrolled at the four college campuses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2023.