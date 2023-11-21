Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Tent encampment fire under bridge sends huge plumes of smoke over harbour

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 11:39 am
Click to play video: 'Halifax looking at ways to help growing number of homeless'
Halifax looking at ways to help growing number of homeless
Halifax is trying to find a way to help the growing number of people experiencing homelessness. Tent encampments are growing, and HRM wants to move tents out of Grand Parade and Victoria Park. But councillors believe the municipality won’t be able to find a solution before winter. Zack Power reports – Sep 13, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A fire at a tent encampment under the Macdonald Bridge on the Halifax side sent huge plumes of smoke over the harbour Tuesday during the morning rush hour.

Halifax fire District Chief Dave Slaunwhite said there were no injuries reported. The ramp onto the bridge was closed to traffic as crews put out the blaze.

“What they had was five tents that were in close proximity that burned, along with a bunch of garbage,” he said.

“There was nobody that was around the tents. So talking to some other people that were there, they said that there was no one around for a couple of days.”

He said crews were able to quickly put out the fire, but it’s still unclear what started it.

“Whatever burned, there was nothing there to even investigate. It was burnt to the ground. There was nothing even there to look at,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Slaunwhite noted the fire service hasn’t been called to this particular encampment often.

Trending Now

There have been growing concerns about people sleeping rough in tents as cold weather approaches, from a safety perspective.

A new shelter opened its doors in Dartmouth last week that offers 50 beds, but not everyone was convinced people would be eager to move in.

Some people who stayed in an encampment on the Halifax side told Global News they planned to stay where they were, and that it was impractical to ask encampment residents to relocate across the harbour.

Click to play video: 'Tent encampment grows outside Halifax City Hall even as winter weather approaches'
Tent encampment grows outside Halifax City Hall even as winter weather approaches
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices