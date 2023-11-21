Sask. provincial rates of family and intimate partner violence remain the highest in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan continues to have the highest provincial rates of family violence and intimate partner violence in the country, according to the most recent report from Statistics Canada, and the numbers aren’t close.

Out of the family violence incidents that were reported to police in 2022, Saskatchewan had 730 incidents per 100,000 people. The next highest was Manitoba with 585 incidents, with other provinces sitting in the 200-400 range.

Out of the intimate partner violence incidents that were reported to police in 2022, Saskatchewan had 732 incidents per 100,000 people. Manitoba scored second place with 633 incidents, and the other provinces again sat in the 200-400 range.

5:40 November is Family Violence Prevention Month

Statistics Canada said overall rates of family violence were over two times higher among women and girls and more than three times higher when it came to intimate partner violence.

Story continues below advertisement

While the overall number of police-reported incidents remained unchanged between 2022 and 2021, it was noted in the report that both forms of violence have increased by 19 per cent since 2014.

The report also noted that family violence against children and youth across Canada increased by 38 per cent between 2014 and 2022, but saw a slight decrease between 2022 and the year prior.

“Younger victims are unique in that they may be unaware that they are being victimized, may not know how to seek help, may be unable to report their victimization and may be dependent on the perpetrator. Research has indicated that, while a similar proportion of girls and boys experience childhood victimization, a smaller proportion of boys report their experiences to authorities,” the report said.

It also pointed out a large increase in intimate partner violence incidents between 2014 and 2022 for people between the ages of 25 to 64 (up 32 per cent) and people over the age of 65 (up 42 per cent).

2:55 Ex-partner of Saskatchewan mass murderer shares story of abuse, survival, and hope

That being said, eight out of 10 victims who reported intimate partner violence in 2022 were women and girls.

Story continues below advertisement

Cara Bahr, CEO of YWCA Saskatoon, said in September that they had to turn away 4,253 women, children and youth in 2022 due to the shelter being at full capacity.

The YWCAs in Saskatoon and Regina have been working to expand their facilities to work with more women and families facing abuse.

Bahr said it takes an average of seven to eight times for a woman to leave her abuser.

More to come.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.