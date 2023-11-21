Menu

Crime

Leaf Rapids man faces 21 charges after armed robbery incidents: Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 10:32 am
Leaf Rapids RCMP detachment. A 24-year-old man from Leaf Rapids surrendered to police and faces 21 charges related to armed robbery investigations.
Leaf Rapids RCMP detachment. A 24-year-old man from Leaf Rapids surrendered to police and faces 21 charges related to armed robbery investigations. Manitoba RCMP
A 24-year-old man from Leaf Rapids is in custody after turning himself in to Manitoba RCMP in connection with an assault and attempted armed robbery Saturday.

Police said they were called to the scene on Wapoos Bay in the community just after 2 a.m., where an 18-year-old victim told them a man, armed with a knife and a sawed-off firearm, had entered his home and tried to steal money and ammunition.

The victim was assaulted before the suspect fled the scene. Police said the two were known to each other, and while investigating, officers learned the same suspect had gone to a neighbouring house immediately after the initial incident and allegedly pointed a gun at someone inside before fleeing again.

Police were called back to the first house around 5:45 a.m., where a fire had been reported, and the same suspect was seen leaving the house as the fire started.

The next day, police were told the suspect wanted to turn himself in, and he was arrested without incident at a home on Mukasew Bay.

He now faces 21 charges, including assault with a weapon, breaking and entering, aggravated assault, and multiple firearms offences.

RCMP continue to investigate.

