Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Fatal crash causes Highway 401 traffic backup near Woodstock, OPP investigating

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 9:46 am
Oxford County OPP first arrived at the scene on Highway 401, between Highway 59 and Sweaburg Road, around 3 a.m. on Tuesday Nov. 21, 2023. View image in full screen
Oxford County OPP first arrived at the scene on Highway 401, between Highway 59 and Sweaburg Road, around 3 a.m. on Tuesday Nov. 21, 2023. OPP West Region / X
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Woodstock, Ont., have been closed off as Ontario Provincial Police investigate a fatal single-vehicle crash.

Oxford County OPP first arrived at the scene between Highway 59 and Sweaburg Road around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, at around 8:45 a.m., Sgt. Ed Sanchuck said both lanes are expected to be reopened shortly.

“Traffic is backed up for kilometres,” he said. “We’re just asking everyone to please have patience with us. We’re getting this handled as quickly as we can.”

Story continues below advertisement

As of 10:15 a.m., both westbound lanes have reopened, according to Oxford County OPP.

Trending Now

No further updates have been provided, including the cause of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices