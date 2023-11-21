Fatal crash causes Highway 401 traffic backup near Woodstock, OPP investigating

Send this page to someone via email

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Woodstock, Ont., have been closed off as Ontario Provincial Police investigate a fatal single-vehicle crash.

Oxford County OPP first arrived at the scene between Highway 59 and Sweaburg Road around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, at around 8:45 a.m., Sgt. Ed Sanchuck said both lanes are expected to be reopened shortly.

“Traffic is backed up for kilometres,” he said. “We’re just asking everyone to please have patience with us. We’re getting this handled as quickly as we can.”

UPDATE – Two lanes of W/B #Hwy401 between Hwy 59 and Sweaburg Road to be reopened shortly as #OPP continue to investigate a fatal crash. #WROPP ^es https://t.co/UBPyYrTzh0 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 21, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

As of 10:15 a.m., both westbound lanes have reopened, according to Oxford County OPP.

No further updates have been provided, including the cause of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.