South Okanagan Restorative Justice Program has doubled since last year

Restorative Justice Week in Canada began on Sunday, which local volunteers say is an opportunity for them to highlight a different way to address crime and its impact.

Through the Restorative Justice (RJ) process, offenders, victims, and parties impacted by an offence are invited to discuss what happened together, with the goal of repairing the harm caused to the victim and community as well as for the offender to take accountability for their actions.

“They actually have to own up to what they’ve done or they’re part of it and be willing to make amends or restitution to repair the harm that they’ve done, whether it’s to a person or to a business, as well as sometimes other people are affected like the family,” said South Okanagan Restorative Justice Coordinator Jo Anne Ruppenthal.

“This way It gives the offender a second chance. And we can also alleviate a criminal record for them, which is huge because sometimes even for a youth, they don’t understand that consequences that they have that they’re doing as can impact them later on.”

The volunteer-based program pulls offenders away from the traditional judicial system while still holding them accountable for their actions by coming face-to-face with the victims.

First or second-time offenders as well as youth and young adults are often referred to the program by police, businesses, schools, or probation services.

“Unfortunately, the court system which is the best system that we have in Canada or worldwide actually, you really don’t get validated. If you’re a victim, you go through the process and often the offender does not have to say anything about why they did what they did,” said Ruppenthal.

“I’ve kind of introduced it to the schools and I have a lot of referrals lately from the school to do with mischief or damaging school buses. Even conflict between students is coming towards me, because it’s a better alternative than them going to the court system.”

In the South Okanagan, the RJ program participation has doubled since last year. They have had 33 referrals and now have 15 volunteers.

Lynda Pickrell, who is a retired teacher, has been volunteering with the program for 15 years.

“I love kids and I like working with them. So that’s my focus, but I don’t mind working with other people too. I just like being able to help in a way that’s meaningful. And that’s what I do for,” said Pickrell.

“It’s the one place where the offender has a chance to make things right. And they have to admit that they did something publicly, to our group anyhow to the circle, and they have to say yes, I did it. Don’t have to do that in court. So, for young people, that’s kind of cool.”

