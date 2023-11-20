Menu

Entertainment

Rutland, B.C. holiday tradition to offer Santa, carolling and more

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 20, 2023 6:17 pm
Salvation Army’s 2023 Christmas Kettle Campaign begins
WATCH: The Salvation Army's annual Christmas Kettle Campaign is kicking off Friday in downtown Vancouver. Global News Morning anchors Sonia Sunger and Jason Pires are helping with the launch at Robson Square.
With December just around the corner, the Rutland Winter Light Up is almost ready to brighten the increasingly dark and wintry nights.

On Saturday, Nov. 25, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Rutland Centennial Park.

“Attendees can enjoy family-friendly activities and fun from, local businesses, write letters to Santa to send in our on-site mailbox, photos with Santa, hot chocolate, hot cider, live entertainment and a number of local artisans market,” organizers said.

“The Rutland Winter Light Up is a great opportunity to do some holiday shopping with local vendors the opportunity to enjoy lunch at one of four food trucks and Rutland’s own hockey team, the Kelowna Chiefs will be on-site, also enjoy live entertainment from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.”

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas will also be on hand to light the Christmas Tree at 4:15 p.m.

“We are really excited to be able to bring this great community event to the Rutland area of our city,”  Christina Ferreira, owner of Impact Events and Brand Management said.

“We’ve expanded the event based on a successful return in 2021 and 2022, you’ll find more vendors, more food trucks and more live entertainment to take in during this outdoor festival, and it wouldn’t be a light-up event without us lighting the tree at Rutland Centennial park, where it will stay lit through until the end of December.”

This is an entirely outdoor event so visitors are recommended to dress for the weather.

