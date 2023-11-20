Menu

November 25- BDO Debt Solutions

By The Staff QR Calgary
Posted November 20, 2023 4:39 pm
BDO Debt Solutions, Talk to the Experts at 12 pm on QR Calgary.

Tune into QR Calgary’s Talk to the Experts this Saturday at Noon, as Nicole Olsen, licensed insolvency trustee with BDO Debt Solutions – shares practical tips and tools to help you manage your debt. Many Albertans are facing challenges due to high inflation and rising interest rates; these rising debt levels can make people feel anxious and isolated. Talking about debt is difficult, but you’re not alone.

Call 1 855-BDO-DEBT or visit BDO Debt.ca to schedule a free, confidential appointment.

