Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seize shotgun, ammo, coke, meth in Long Plain First Nation arrest

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 20, 2023 5:01 pm
A Manitoba First Nations Police Service patrol cruiser. View image in full screen
A Manitoba First Nations Police Service patrol cruiser. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) says police have seized a shotgun, ammo, coke and meth after an arrest in Long Plain First Nation.

On Nov. 12, shortly after 4 a.m. police say they conducted a traffic stop on Yellowquill Trail West and officers saw open liquor in the vehicle.

The vehicle and the driver were searched, at which time a shotgun, ammunition, cocaine, meth, and a scale were seized as evidence, police say.

A 38-year-old man from Long Plain First Nation is facing multiple drug and weapons-related charges.

He was released on an undertaking with a court for Portage La Prairie Provincial court on February 13, 2024.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba looking to launch inquiries into pandemic response, Winnipeg police headquarters fraud allegations'
Manitoba looking to launch inquiries into pandemic response, Winnipeg police headquarters fraud allegations
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices