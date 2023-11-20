Police seize shotgun, ammo, coke, meth in Long Plain First Nation arrest

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) says police have seized a shotgun, ammo, coke and meth after an arrest in Long Plain First Nation.
On Nov. 12, shortly after 4 a.m. police say they conducted a traffic stop on Yellowquill Trail West and officers saw open liquor in the vehicle.
The vehicle and the driver were searched, at which time a shotgun, ammunition, cocaine, meth, and a scale were seized as evidence, police say.
A 38-year-old man from Long Plain First Nation is facing multiple drug and weapons-related charges.
He was released on an undertaking with a court for Portage La Prairie Provincial court on February 13, 2024.
