Focus of Guelph radiothon on families who were helped by Adopt-a-Family program

Families in Guelph and area will be sharing their stories during a day-long radiothon for the Adopt-a-Family program.

Magic 106 will be hosting a 12-hour fundraiser on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The families who were “adopted” by people in the community will share with listeners how the program has allowed them to have a happy Christmas holiday season.

“We all forget that everybody is struggling especially now more than ever, ” said Lisa Richards, morning show co-host on Magic 106.

“They could be your next-door neighbour, they could be your own family members that need help and that is why we are doing this.”

The Children’s Foundation of Guelph Wellington is organizing the Adopt-a-Family program, which sees families in need receive food, necessities and gifts for the children. These families are referred by social workers. The Children’s Foundation then matches these families with local donors.

“There are at least 200 families waiting to be adopted,” Richards said. “We want to make sure we get to that goal during the 12-hour broadcast.”

Last year, there were more than 1,500 families helped through the program and the Children’s Foundation of Guelph Wellington’s Karyn Kirkwood said they expect to have that many families or more this year.

One of the sponsors of the Adopt-a-Family program, Fusion Homes, recently donated $60,000 that will be used to purchase grocery gift cards for the hampers.

Richards said she can’t imagine having a family going through some tough times and this radiothon is one way for the community to help out.

“You would not believe what people in the community need: things like bedding, sheets and pillows, mitts, hats, toques and scarves,” Richards said. “Then you might see a doll or toy for the children but it is needs more than anything else.”

For more information about the Adopt-a-Family program, go to the Children’s Foundation of Guelph Wellington website.

Magic 106 and sister station 1460 CJOY are owned and operated by Corus Entertainment, the parent company of Global News, and are proud to be sponsors of the Adopt-a-Family program.