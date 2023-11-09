Fusion Homes adds joy to Guelph families through donation to Adopt-a-Family program

Send this page to someone via email

A local developer has pitched in to help the Children’s Foundation of Guelph Wellington with their Adopt-a-Family program.

President Elyse Kowtecky, Ryan Scott, senior vice-president of developments and finance, and other members of Fusion Homes were at the foundation’s warehouse centre on Huron Road Wednesday afternoon. They were there to announce a donation of $60,000 to the program that will be used to purchase 600 $100 grocery gift cards.

“We really want to bring in that sense of community,” said Sarah Faria, associate marketing manager at Fusion Homes.

“Finding organizations such as Adopt-a-Family through the Children’s Foundation are fantastic opportunities to reinvest in those communities that we are building.”

Prior to the presentation, members of the Children’s Foundation gave the visitors a personal tour of the facility and showed how the Adopt-a-Family program works.

The donation of grocery gift cards couldn’t have come a better time for the foundation.

“We helped just over 1,500 families (in 2022),” said Karyn Kirkwood, executive director of Children’s Foundation of Guelph Wellington.

“Currently we have 1,250 families referred (by social workers) and we’re only in early November. So we have ways to go.”

The Adopt-a-Family program sees families referred to by social workers. The foundation then matches these families with local donors who shop for gifts for the family.

“It is a complete, heart-warming feeling when you are walking through (Guelph) and you’re seeing all the families that are in need and are in our own communities,” said Faria. “It is amazing for us to lend a hand and help out.”

Magic 106 and 1460 CJOY (part of Corus Entertainment, operators of GlobalNews.ca) are also proud to be sponsors of the Adopt-a-Family program. Magic 106 will be airing the Adopt-a-Family broadcast fundraiser Tues. Nov. 21 from 6 a.m. to 6 pm.

For more information about the Adopt-a-Family program, go to the Children’s Foundation of Guelph Wellington website.