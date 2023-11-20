Menu

Fire

Plains Circle house fire displaces 3 in Millbrook, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 20, 2023 1:49 pm
House fire displaces 3 in Millbrook
A fire in Millbrook on Friday afternoon left three people without a home.
No injuries were reported following a house fire in the village of Millbrook, Ont., south of Peterborough on Friday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. Cavan-Monaghan Township firefighters responded to a house fire on Plains Circle, in the northwest end of the village.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof area.

The scene required assistance from Otonabee-South Monaghan Township firefighters.

Cavan-Monaghan fire Chief Bill Balfour says the home is a total loss.

Three residents were displaced and neighbours are now helping them, Balfour said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

