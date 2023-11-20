Plains Circle house fire displaces 3 in Millbrook, Ont.

No injuries were reported following a house fire in the village of Millbrook, Ont., south of Peterborough on Friday afternoon.
Around 4 p.m. Cavan-Monaghan Township firefighters responded to a house fire on Plains Circle, in the northwest end of the village.
Flames could be seen coming from the roof area.
The scene required assistance from Otonabee-South Monaghan Township firefighters.
Cavan-Monaghan fire Chief Bill Balfour says the home is a total loss.
Three residents were displaced and neighbours are now helping them, Balfour said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
